Debanhi Escobar lost the identification found far from her body months ago, her father said | News Univision Latin America

Debanhi Escobar had lost the expired ID found by neighbors about two months ago. of a condominium in the city of Monterrey and that he had opened another question about this case on Thursday, his father said.
The credential was seen by residents of the Constitución Condominiums, in Nuevo León, around 08:00 this Thursday morning. It was among the plants in one of the window boxes in the housing unit.
Initially it was thought that the finding could provide new clues about what happened. But Governor Samuel Garcia quickly said that the state attorney confirmed that the credential had expired and that on the day of the discovery of the young woman’s body they located the same credential, but valid when reading the year 2022 on it.
The doubts ended up being cleared by the young woman’s father, Mario Escobar.
“Today the information came out that a credential from the National Union of Education Workers was found, which, yes, actually belonged to my daughter Debanhi, but that credential had already been lost approximately two or two months ago and medium,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper Milenio.
“In one of the proceedings by the prosecutor for the disappeared at that time (…) they had already searched that location of the Constitución Condominiums, in which they initially found the voter card, but apparently they had not found what the insurance card,” he added.
The document is an expired identification that was issued by the National Union of Education Workers that accredits Escobar as the daughter of teachers and that allows her to access the medical services that the union offers. In addition to the name, you can read the validity “August 2021”.
The accreditation, however, it is not an official ID that the Mexican government issues to citizens such as the credential of the National Electoral Institute (INE) or the passport.
Last April 19 The authorities had already carried out a search in that condominium, located in the center of the city, requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and authorized by a judge with the intention of finding clues about the whereabouts of the young woman.
The questions of the Debanhi Escobar case
Her case caught the attention of the media after the taxi driver who would take her home sent her friends a photograph of Escobar, standing alone at dawn in the middle of the so-called ‘highway of death’, to let them know that he had decided to get out of the car. That was the last photograph of her alive and that went viral and crucial to the search for her.
After the discovery of her body, 13 days after her disappearance, the authorities released a series of videos where the young woman is seen walking along the road until she reaches the Nueva Castilla Motel and where the authorities assure that she headed towards the tanker area. where she was found dead.
However, the authorities have not found images that show the moment Escobar falls into the cistern, nor have they released the details of his death or if there are anyone involved in his disappearance.