Debanhi Escobar was alive when she fell into the motel cistern, assures the Prosecutor’s Office | News Univision Latin America

Debanhi Escobar, the young Mexican woman who disappeared on the so-called “highway of death” and was found 13 days later inside a motel cistern, she was alive when she fell into the water hole where she was foundas reported by Eduardo Villagómez, coordinator of the Forensic Medicine service of the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office at a press conference.
“Because of the place and what we found, the girl fell still alive. Where it was found, it was alive and there was still an opportunity to react”, the official pointed out.
Villagómez also assured, after a journalist’s question, that the body had no water in the lungsbecause the cistern had 90 centimeters of water and even the young woman managed to stand inside it.
However, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutiérrez, State Attorney General, clarified minutes later that this It is one of the “many hypotheses that should be closed with scientific evidence”.
In addition, Gutiérrez indicated that the authorities continue to review the videos and continue to compare the information together with the assessment of the body.
“We have not concluded, we have to put together the puzzle with what we have and what is obtained,” said the prosecutor.
Although one of the lines of investigation is that Debanhi accidentally fell into the hotel cistern, because the videos do not show that anyone followed her or was with her, the authorities have not yet clarified if the young woman was murdered, if she was sexually assaulted or if it was all an accident.
For his part, the father of the young woman, Mario Escobar, reported that the family ordered an autopsy to be carried out on their own, the results of which will be presented on Thursday.
At the press conference, prosecutor Gustavo Guerrero also announced the dismissal of the two officials, the prosecutor in charge of the disappearance of persons and the one responsible for kidnappings, for “omissions and errors.”
They show videos of Debanhi walking in the motel
Although the images are not very clear, Debanhi Escobar is seen at 4:29 am local time, walking on the middle of the so-called “road of death” and then go through to the other side.
Then he approaches the main entrance of the Alcosa transport company, where he looks at the guardhouse, but finding no one, he continues on his way without entering the place.
Minutes later he heads south towards the Nueva Castilla motel, where the young woman is captured by the cameras of the restaurant that is out of service. According to the officials, the camera covers the two glass doors of the restaurant, one facing the interior and the other facing the Nuevo Laredo highway.
In another camera that is located in the toll booth of the motel, it is captured running around the courtyard inside the facility.
Later reappears in the diner camera, but through the inner door of the motel, from the opposite side, so prosecutors assume the young woman went around the restaurant. Finally, around 4:35 am, Debanhi Escobar went “to the area of the cisterns,” where his body was found.
After showing the videos, the prosecutor pointed out that the images were presented for the public to confirm that there is no other person following Debanhi. However, in the recordings still It has not been possible to locate any image that can show the exact moment in which Debanhi falls into the cistern.
Griselda Núñez, a prosecutor specializing in femicides from Nuevo León, who was also present at the conference, assured that They don’t have any recording close to the tanker’s place.
The case of Debanhi Escobar has caused a stir in Mexico, a country in which, on average, more than 10 women are murdered every day and in 2021 they added more than 1,000 femicides.
So far this year, the state of Nuevo León has registered a wave of disappearances with at least thirty women still unaccounted for.
