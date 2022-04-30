Debanhi Escobar was still “alive” when she fell into the cistern of the Nueva Castilla Motel, but there are no images of the moment, says the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office | Mexico | WORLD

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Nuevo León, in Mexico, offered this Wednesday, April 27, a conference to present the progress in the investigation into the death of the young woman. Debanhi Escobarwho was reported missing on April 9 and found dead inside the cistern of the Nueva Castilla Motel after 13 days.

Given the doubt about how the body of Debanhi to the cistern Motel Nueva Castilla, Eduardo Villagomez Jasso, coordinator of forensic services, assured that the student fell into the cistern still alive and remained there until the moment of his death.

“The cause was very precise of the cause of death (sic). That if she was already dead, because of the place and what we found, the girl herself fell still alive; where she was found, she was alive and there was an opportunity for her to react, “said Eduardo Villagómez.

Debanhi Escobar disappeared on April 9 and was found dead two weeks later in the state of Nuevo León, in Mexico.

Faced with the question of why didn’t he drown in the wellthe forensic coordinator said that the place where the young woman’s body appeared had only 90 centimeters of water.

“(He had no water in his lungs) because he stopped and the height of the water in the cistern was 90 centimeters.”

Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office presents chronology of Debanhi's last known movements From the photograph they took in the middle of the road to their arrival at the Nueva Castilla motel

Although the results of the autopsy and necropsy performed on Debanhi determined that He died from a strong and blunt blow to the headthe prosecution will not rule out any hypothesis of what could have happened in the last minutes of the student’s life and the reasons for her death.

Debanhi Escobar captured on camera before entering the Nueva Castilla Motel.

As for the videos of the motel, in the recordings that were found it has not yet been possible to locate any image of the exact moment in which Debanhi fell into the cistern.

One of the lines of investigation is that Debanhi accidentally fell into the cistern, since the videos do not show that anyone was following her or was with her. The Prosecutor’s Office hopes that this hypothesis will be confirmed when the autopsy studies are completed.

The Prosecutor’s Office showed this Wednesday two videos of Debanhi in the early morning of April 9 and that begin after the last photograph taken by the taxi driver who was transporting her, at 4:26 in the morning, and who left her on the Monterrey, Nuevo Laredo highway, at the height of the municipality of Escobedo.

Debanhi Escobar’s route along the road.

Debanhi Escobar’s entrance to the Nueva Castilla Motel.

In the videos, the young woman is observed going to a transport company called Alcosa and it is not appreciated that she enters the premises. Minutes later she walks towards him. Motel Nueva Castillawhere the young woman walks through the patio of the place, and according to the prosecutors she went “to the area of ​​​​the cistern”, where her body was located.

“The videos are presented for the public to confirm that there is no other person following Debanhi,” he said. Gustavo Adolfo Guerreroowner of the Nuevo Leon Prosecutor’s Office.

Debanhi Escobar near the restaurant of the Motel Nueva Castilla.

Meanwhile, the young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, reported that the family ordered an autopsy to be carried out on their own, the results of which will be presented on Thursday.

The last photo we have of Debanhi Escobar and that was allegedly taken by the driver who looked for her at the party to take her home (Credit: Instagram/@debanhi.escobar).

In case of Debanhi It has caused a stir in Mexico, a country in which, on average, more than 10 women are murdered every day and in 2021 there were more than 1,000 femicides, gender-based crimes.

So far this year, the state of Nuevo León has registered a wave of disappearances with at least thirty women still unaccounted for.

With information from EFE and Infobae