Debanhi Escobar: What is known about the cause of death of the young woman lost on the “road of death” | News Univision Latin America

At a press conference, the authorities gave details of the first results of the autopsy performed on Debanhi’s bodyafter being found in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel in the Monterrey metropolitan area, the second most populous in the country.
Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, state prosecutor, said that the cause of death of the young woman was a deep contusion in the skull and that so far no line of investigation has been ruled out to find out what happened and who is responsible.
Hours before, the undersecretary of Public Security of the federal government, Ricardo Mejía, said that the body was apparently unrecognizable for having been in an underground cistern of water, about 4 meters deep.
However, it was possible to identify a chain with a crucifix and the clothes that Debanhi Escobar was wearing that night.
Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, reported that three separate autopsies are performed. One by the Prosecutor’s Office, another by personnel from the National Commission for the Search for Disappeared Persons and another private individual, who was hired by the family.
“I requested them from a coroner from the National Search Commission and I requested a separate expert, in fact the federal government made them available to do another type of investigation, but what we want is to give them a holy burial,” he detailed Friday afternoon in interview with Formula Group.
The Full details of the autopsies will be released in the coming days, according to the authorities.
Debanhi’s case shocks Mexico
Debanhi Escobar was one of the more than 1,600 women who were reported as not located in the country so far in 2022, according to figures from the federal government. Nearly half were found alive, but 829 were still missing on Friday. Sixteen have been found dead this year, according to the registry of the National Search Commission.
Debanhi is not the only one: five stories in which a taxi driver was involved in a femicide in Mexico
His father, Mario Escobar, said that the images of the surveillance cameras shown by authorities indicated that the driver had groped her. “I guess my daughter couldn’t take the bullying,” she said Friday.
The driver is in custody, but his identity has not been released. Escobar said that although he did not kill her, he is partly responsible for her death.
escobar He denounced that “the prosecution did not do its job correctly” since the search teams, made up of a team of 200 people and dogs, had already been to the motel where the body was later found. The establishment is close to the last place where the girl was seen alive.
“It is a massive human error,” said Aldo Fasci, Secretary of State Security in brief statements to the press. “They were there four times and found nothing”. “And it’s not the first time it’s happened,” she added.
Regarding the questions that the body could not be located before if the place where it was finally found had already been reviewed, the deputy prosecutor of the Public Ministry, Luis Enrique Orozco Suárez, said that the inspections carried out previously could not find the body. and it was until the employees of the place reported gases emanating from the cistern.