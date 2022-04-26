Debanhi’s father, willing to exhume his daughter’s body for necropsy

mario escobarfather of Debanhi Susana, found dead in the New Castile motel After being missing since April 9, she did not rule out exhuming her daughter’s body and performing a new autopsy, if necessary to clarify the cause of death of the 18-year-old girl.

In a radio interview with Carmen Aristegui, the man said “I will not be happy until I know the truth” about the disappearance and death of his daughter.

The father of Debanhi Susana commented that she had another autopsy done on her daughter’s body, the results of which, she said, “must come out today,” but she plans to compare them with those indicated by the state prosecutor’s office, to determine responsibilities “and if there are any difference, let them check it, and let the culprit pay”.

“Before giving my daughter a holy burial, I did another autopsy and if there is a need to exhume the body and do another autopsy to clarify things, I will do it and the authorities must do it,” he said.

The man asserted that “if there is someone responsible from the beginning of this whole event, let them pay with justice and pay with God because sometimes resentment can lead to many things, but we cannot rule out any line of investigation.”

Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua She was reported missing on April 9 at the Municipality of Escobedo, New Lionand last seen in the Colonia Nueva Castilla.

The young woman had gone to a party with her friends, but they left before, so they sent Debanhi a “trusted taxi driver” to take her home.

The last image of the young woman was the one sent by a taxi driver by application to Debanhi’s friends; According to the first versions, she decided to get out of the taxi on the highway to Nuevo Laredo.

Thirteen days after the disappearance of the young woman, Mario Escobar publicly accused the taxi driver responsible for taking the young woman home of sexual harassment and blamed him for the disappearance and death of his daughter.

Today the man announced that the taxi driver had already testified before the Public Ministry, but “there are inconsistencies” as told by the driver of the unit.