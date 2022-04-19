Debian rethinks its policy around proprietary firmware

Steve McIntyre, developer of Debianhas proposed through his personal blog a change in the policy that the project applies regarding proprietary firmware, whose distribution has been relegated to the well-known non-free repository and to the unofficial images that can be found in the Debian domain.

In the past, the requirements at the firmware level were not high in server and desktop computers (not so much in laptops), so it was feasible for real use to separate the proprietary one and distribute it separately. However, in recent years the use of proprietary firmware or that is distributed only in binary format is necessary to apply, for security reasons, the updates of the microcodes of the processorsin addition to the fact that some of them are files of necessary initialization so that the graphs can give their full power (or even work in some cases).

Here you can highlight the situation of AMD Radeon graphics. Although both Radeon (the old semi-official driver) and AMDGPU (the “new” fully official driver) are Open Source and are included in the kernel, to unleash their full power they require a proprietary firmware. This makes Debian users see that the system returns them in many cases a black screen after installing it and trying to make it work on an AMD graphics card.

Solving the issue of AMD Radeon graphics in Debian is as simple as resorting to a non-free image, but today many people continue to ignore this detail. And yes, what happens with Debian can be extended to any Linux-libre distribution.

In short, that the increasing requirements around firmware are starting to put Debian in a difficult situation, so Steve McIntyre has decided to put the issue on the table and see if within the distribution it decides to continue doing things as before or apply certain changes. The options proposed by the developer are the following:

Keep existing configurationwhich from McIntyre’s point of view is horrible, but is still the best thing they can do from Debian. Stop providing non-free images, which would make it difficult for users to install the system. Although the result would be a purer system in terms of free software, for McIntyre it is not that it helps to advance the cause in practical terms either. Stop pretending that non-free images are not official and possibly place them next to the normal ones. Consequently, such images would be easier for users to find, but others might wonder what is the point of keeping the images without the proprietary firmware if they are essentially the same as the others. The responsible team could simply include non-free support in official images and add firmware packages to the input lists of those imagesbut that would leave the project with the problem raised in the previous point. Split packages with proprietary firmware into a new non-free firmware component in the archive and allow a specific exception only for inclusion in the official media, thus only generating an official media set that could be made available to non-free firmware packages.

McIntyre makes it clear that these are his proposals to address the issue because he sees them as the most likely options, but he is not closed to other suggestions from other people. Of course, he is not shy about expressing his preference for the fifth option, which, from his point of view, offers a balance between Debian’s commitment to free software and offering installation media that are practical for users.

Looking at the dates we are on, it is likely that, if approved, the new policy around proprietary firmware will be applied for the stable release of Debian 12.