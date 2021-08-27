Debora Serracchiani tomorrow morning in Laglio and Como – Corriere di Como

He presided over Friuli-Venezia Giulia for five years, a region that in its history has often paid a high price for natural disasters, and tomorrow morning, Saturday 28 August, Debora Serracchiani will be on Lario, another wounded territory, to speak with the mayors affected by the flood. The leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber, formerly a European parliamentarian, deputy secretary of the party and from 2019 vice-president, a position that she shares with Anna Ascani, was today in the Lecco area, in Barzago, for the party of the Democratic Party. Tomorrow morning it is expected by the mayor of Laglio, Roberto Pozzi, in the Municipality. With the mayor of the “country of George Clooney” who paid a very high price due to the hydrogeological instability of late July and early August, also his colleagues from Cernobbio, Matteo Monti, Blevio, Alberto Trabucchi, and other local administrators. The meeting is scheduled at 9.30. At 11.30 the lawyer Serracchiani will move to Como for a second meeting at the Albate Cooperative. A brief point with the press and then the comparison with the members and supporters of the Democratic Party. Among others, the regional councilor of the Democratic Party, Angelo Orsenigo, accompanied Debora Serracchiani.