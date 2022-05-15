Deborah James: Bowelbabe Cancer Fund Surpasses £6 Million

The campaigner, who was recently made a dame by the Duke of Cambridge, had hoped to raise £250,000, but the target hit £6,063,489 on Sunday.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have donated to her fund and in a personal tweet written by the couple they said: “Every once in a while someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life and dogged desire to give”. return to society.

“Bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of colon cancer and break the stigma of treatment are inspiring.

“We are very sad to hear your recent update but happy to support @bowelbabef which will benefit @royalmarsdenNHS amongst others.

“Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many living with cancer. toilet.»

Dame Deborah, 40, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

Last week, the former teacher said she was moving into hospice care at home as her body “wasn’t playing ball anymore”.

On Saturday, The You, Me, And The Big C host said she’s running on “pure adrenaline” as her body gets weaker and weaker.

She said: “My family is being amazing and as emotional as everything, we are finding a lot to smile about in the sadness.

“I always said I wanted to slide sideways when my time was up, with a huge smile, no regrets, and a big glass of champagne! It is still my intention!”

The James’s Bowelbabe Endowment Fund will use the money raised for clinical trials, research and to raise awareness of colon cancer.

