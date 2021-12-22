Debt collection, how to block their phone calls once and for all

What to do in case of calls received from unwanted numbers? Here are some apps that can be right for you

Among the unwanted phone calls we can receive from numbers not saved in the phonebook, there are also those of credit recovery. Recovery officers call to express concern about unpaid debt and to urge payment. Call centers can also call us to offer us offers and promotions that we do not need. It is useful to use apps to avoid answering or to avoid receiving calls. Informaticapertutti recommends some.

One of the best apps out there to block unwanted calls is Calls Blacklist, which also offers the possibility of blocking SMS messages. Among the various features offered, as the name suggests, there is precisely the possibility of creating a blacklist as well as a whitelist, but also of blocking unknown and / or private telephone numbers, blocking all those numbers that begin with a certain area code, block a number by selecting it directly from the call log. It is also possible to activate the app at a specific time / day and it is only available for the Android operating system.

Then there is Truecaller, a telephone directory in which users enter information relating to certain telephone numbers, thus allowing the identification of any unwanted numbers. The app is available for Android or iOS, and allows you to mark a number as unwanted, block all calls from anonymous numbers, even block SMS if necessary. However, there is a need for an Internet connection that is always active and the creation of an account. an account first. Apart from these two small drawbacks, Truecaller proves to be a very effective application. Should I Answerinstead, it lets you know who is calling you to help you understand if the call in question is harmless or if it is unwanted calls such as call centers, telemarketing, advertising or possible fraud attempts. It is possible to block calls from hidden numbers, anonymous or not contained in the telephone book, and create a personal list