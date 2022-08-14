Debunked the Adam Warlock theory

The big theory about Adam Warlock’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been debunked. It has been done by the actor himself, Will Poulter.

In an interview granted to The Movie Dweeb, the actor Will Poulter has spoken about his role as adam warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. One theory holds that the character will have a romantic relationship with Gamora (Zoe Saldana). He has also talked about what it has been like to work with a director like James Gunn. One of the directors most loved by fans of Marvel Studios.

When asking the actor about the rumors of Adam Warlock and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy 3Will Poulter looked confused. He laughed. He admitted that he hadn’t heard anything, that this was the first time he had heard about this theory. “It’s probably best to assume it’s not going to happen,” he joked. However, in the Marvel comics we have already seen how both superheroes had their own love relationship. Therefore, the fans consider that the shots could go there.

The Movie Dweeb revealed after James Gunn had told them that Adam Warlock was one of his favorite characters in the movie. marvel universe. Will Poulter responded that he did not know. He joked about how knowing that might have affected him during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. “I didn’t know,” she admitted. “Glad to know now. If she had known that before filming started, she might not have made it to the plane. It would have given me an anxiety attack.”

The importance of having James Gunn at the helm of the trilogy

On the other hand, Adam Warlock’s actor in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 explained his experience working alongside James Gunn. “He has an incredibly detailed and deep understanding of all the elements,” she said. “I have never met anyone before who has a more realistic and coherent vision of what they are creating. I am not criticizing anyone with this. But he knows exactly what he wants.”

“It is incredible to be led by someone like that, who has such a clear vision,” the Adam Warlock actor continued to explain in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. “But it’s not closed to collaboration either, you know? Neither to your ideas or to improvisation, to suggest things. In fact, it encourages you to do so. But ultimately he knows what’s going to work and how it’s all going to come together. The work of a director is particularly mental. James Gunn is in every element, from the color of a costume to the character who has to film a scene a month from now.”