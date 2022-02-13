Debut as a starter and a dream double for Satriano in Ligue One!

During the pre-season, the Inter fans are were impressed by the talent of the attacker born in 2001 Martin Satriano.

The young man though closed by the big players in Inter in the offensive department, failed to carve out a role in Simone Inzaghi’s team. Only 4 appearances for him, all from the bench. The technician and all the insiders, however, believe in the boy’s potential and that’s why it was decided to send him away on loan to make him play and grow.

Satriano on January 17, 2022 is passed on loan until the end of the season at Brest. Militant squad in Ligue One, the equivalent of Serie A.

The Uruguayan did the his debut with the Frenchon January 22, when at 95 minutes entered the field in place of Mounie. Then two entries from the bench in both cases in the 60th minute in the French Cup match lost 2-0 against Nantes. And in that of the league lost with the usual score against Rennes.

Today for the boy the debut from the first minute has finally arrived, in the match Brest-Troyes. The player on his debut as a starter immediately scored a brace. The first at 7 minutes, after a splendid flying stop. The second with a great volley at 27 minutes. The player is then was substitute in the 64th minute to the applause of the audience on the score of 3-1 for the hosts.

The match then ended 5-1 for Brest, in goal: Satriano (B) on 7 and 27Rami (T) at 45, Honorat (B) at 49 and 67, Mounie (B) at 82.