debut date announced

Prisoners of the Ghostland is the first film by Sion I am shot in English. Scripted by Aaron Hendry And Reza Sixo Safai, the film stars a hallucinated Nicolas Cage who described the project as

the craziest movie I’ve ever made.

The film’s debut date has now been announced and will hit US theaters and on VOD on September 17, distributed by RLJE Films. The DVD and Blu-ray will instead be available starting November 16.

Synopsis: In the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison by a wealthy warlord, the Governor. The latter hires the criminal to save Bernice, his missing adoptive niece, offering him freedom in exchange for the girl. Forced to don a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets out on a journey in search of Bernice and the road to redemption.

The cast also includes Bill Moseley, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Imogen Poots, Jai West and Tak Sakaguchi.

World premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Prisoners of the Ghostland received excellent feedback from the public and critics. So we just have to wait to know the Italian release date. And we will certainly not fail to give you news!