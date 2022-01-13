debut in Imola in April with “his” 46!

The nine-time world champion will take part in the series reserved for GT which starts in two and a half months in Romagna and has a total of ten appointments.

Valentino Rossi will take part this year at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS behind the wheel of a Audi R8 LMS of the Belgian WRT team distinguished by “its” 46. The nine-time world champion will take part in the entire series, taking to the track in both sprint and endurance races of GTWCE. The names of his crewmates have not yet been disclosed.Valentino had already tried the Audi last December in the course of a test at the “Ricardo Tormo” in Valencia, the same in which the “Doctor” had concluded his inimitable career on two wheels just under two months ago, Sunday 14 November. The debut will take place on the first weekend of April in Imola, the first race of the championship.

“I am happy to join the WRT Team for a full-time program in the GT World Challenge Europe. Everyone knows that I have always been a big fan of car racing and that I always had the intention of racing on four wheels once my career in MotoGP was over. Now I can devote myself completely to a high-level program in cars and do it with the necessary professional approach. Team WRT is just what I was looking for and I can’t wait to start this new adventure with them. “

There will be time for Ferrari and the 24 Hours of Le Mans … but not this year, given that Rossi’s program with the R8 LMS WRT (W Racing Team) it consists of ten appointments (from the first “in Imola to the closing of Barcelona), preceded by a session of collective tests at Le Castellet on 7 and 8 March. A rich and demanding calendar which – in its central phase – includes a second Italian stage (the first July weekend in Misano), followed by the seasonal highlight: the prestigious and demanding 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July), to return to hosting which the historic route of the Ardennes has been an open-air construction site for a couple of months now.

In short, Valentino will be able to prepare properly for future commitments of an even higher level, given that moreover his commitment with the Belgian team includes his presence at the wheel both in the Sprint Cup and in the Endrance Cup of the GT World Challenge Europe, trophies that WRT won in 2021, in addition to the Overall classification.

In short, for Valentino, as he himself implied in the pragmatic declarations, the time of challenges on the track as a gentleman driver between one GP and another of the World Championship is now behind us. It is now a question of embarking on a new professional career, which he will have to deal with … also with his role as team leader in the MotoGP itself but which aims straight at getting some great satisfaction even in endurance races. And, from this point of view, the discussion inevitably returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A “mission” in which “ours” will at least this year need highly specialized adventure companions in this kind of competitions, about which Team Principal Vincent Vosse has not yet made official announcements. He is a long-time GT driver himself, the fresh fifty-year-old Vosse (“milestone” crossed just a week ago) motivated Valentino’s choice as follows:

“I am sure that many fans are very pleased to see Valentino at the start of a new career, this time on four wheels: in GT, with my team and with Audi. We all know his value as a champion of motorcycling and as a sporting character but – before that – him he is a true “racer”, a professional and a competitive spirit always on the hunt for success, whatever challenge it takes. That’s exactly what we needed to hire him. The December test in Valencia was very satisfying both for us and for him, in terms of approach to work and feedback. The rest came as a result. We warmly welcome you as a team, I’m sure we’re both on the launch pad for a brilliant shared experience. “