debut in the Italian Cup with Juve- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The coach ready to return after more than two years, must first free himself from Turin with which he has a contract until June 30th

everything is ready, only the officiality is missing, however the return of Marco Giampaolo

on the Sampdoria bench. This is how the Sampdoria adventure of Roberto D’Aversa, who in any case directed training in Bogliasco on Sunday 17 January: for him the defeat at Marassi against Turin (2-1) on Saturday 15 January was fatal.

The last victory dates back to the derby against Genoa (3-1) last December 10, then Sampdoria scored only two points in five games: two draws against Venice (December 19, 1-1) and Rome (December 22, 1-1) and three defeats in a row against Cagliari (January 6, 2-1), Naples (January 9, 1-0) and Turin in fact. The next step for Giampaolo will be to close the relationship with Turin, with whom he will be tied up until 30 June 2022. Then he will be able to return to the Sampdoria bench, where he was between 2016 and 2019, winning two tenth places and a ninth place, before making the big leap to Milan. Adventure, for, which lasted only a few months, until October 2019, replaced by the current technician Stefano Pioli.

For Giampaolo, the debut should take place on Tuesday evening 18 January, at Juventus in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. But the key appointment will be next Sunday in La Spezia, in a fundamental match for La Spezia salvation. An objective that would guarantee the coach an automatic two-year renewal. Not a good time for the two teams from the Ligurian capital. In fact, if Sampdoria cries, Genoa does not laugh. Indeed, the situation in the rossobl is dramatic. Penultimate position with 12 points, at -6 from Venice. Not only. Because the Griffins have not won in the league since 12 September last, since 3-2 at Cagliari, a direct competitor in this grueling race to stay in A. Davide Ballardini was exonerated on 6 November 2021, his place was taken by Andriy Shevchenko, sacked Saturday 15th January. Against Fiorentina there will be Abdoulay Konko, awaiting the landing in Genoa of the Italian-German Bruno Labbadia.