Debut measures: new income tax bands and work deductions

There are many innovations introduced with the new year in the field of work, both for companies and for workers, especially by the Budget Law. They range from the reform of the social safety nets (which extended the audience to all workers) to the new pension quota 102, from the reduction of the contribution rates for workers who do not exceed a certain income threshold and for working mothers when they return to work after maternity to paternity leave that has been made structural, from the changes regarding Naspi to the incentives for dual apprenticeships (study-work).

But to change radically are, in particular, two measures: the reshaping of the personal income tax rates by income brackets, accompanied by the revision of the deductions for dependent work and the introduction of the single universal allowance, which replaces the deductions for children childbirth, family allowances and other support measures for families with children.

