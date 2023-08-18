Decalog to prevent the appearance of spots on the skin

spots on the skin They are one of those beauty problems that are of most concern not only to women but also to men. This is a problem that more than half of the population suffers from and comes out solar exhibition, He aging, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances or Only genetics, it’s normal to want remove themsomething that is not easy and that can sometimes become real fight,

A common problem that affects people of all ages, regardless of skin type or color. excessive exposure to solar radiation without protection This is one of the main reasons for its appearance and can worsen over time due to natural aging and even lead to health problems more serious.

specialist in aesthetic medicine generally applicable treatment in the months of Winter season And winter To avoid exposure to sunlight. Anyway, it is necessary to take care of the body before the onset of summer. This is how you can prevent, care for, and treat blemished skin. doctor and beauty therapist Graziella Moraes Provides a range of recommendations:

Always be well hydrated. It is recommended to drink at least 2 liters per day, Drinking water is more important in summer as we sweat more, our body has to face higher temperature and the risk of dehydration is more.

– Take care to remove hair in sensitive areas. You have to be careful blade use, They cause minor damage to the skin irritability or wounds that can become infected upon contact with sand or saltpeter. waxing should be avoided sensitive area and in the face in order to stop Burns And this appearance of spots,

– Exfoliate the skin. Important remove dead cellseven in summer and every Week or every 15 days, Of course, using products Natural And hypoallergenic So as not to irritate the skin or go to a specialist in aesthetic medicine.

Pay attention to oily skin. They are more prone to blackheads and clogged pores. They need more attention as the sun increases sebum production. Therefore, there is a need for specific cleansing, exfoliation and photo protection.

– Add sun protection to your skin care routine. apply sunscreen it should be one step away from you daily routine, it is recommended to implement cream every two hours If we are exposed to the sun for a long time. UV radiation This can be dangerous, causing burns, scarring and irritation.

– Protect each area of ​​the body. A protector adapted to our skin type must be used and for this there must be a difference between the product Body And a expensive, like Lips Whose skin is the thinnest and most sensitive.

Regular exposure to sunlight. avoid the middle hours of the day, between twelve and four, in which good heavens They hit harder.

– Wear proper clothes. preferably choose clothes breathable material and barely fitted to promote ventilation and prevent excessive sweatingIrritation or allergic skin reactions. Also, wear hats, caps and sunglasses that protect the most sensitive areas.

– keep goodHygiene habits, basic care and nutrition, The effect of consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other harmful substances is rapidly visible on the face. On the other hand, rich foods antioxidant And vitamins they will be A’s best allies balanced diet,

– If you notice skin changes, see a specialist. Although this can happen at any time of the year, in the summer the skin is more exposed and new blemishes are easier to spot. In this case, it is advisable to make an appointment with someone dermatologist as soon as possible.