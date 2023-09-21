decalogue to keep the brain healthy

Neurological diseases are already the third most common cause of disability and premature death in the European Union and, last year, they caused more than 10 million deaths worldwide and more than 350 million days lived with disability. Furthermore, and although many of them are preventable, one in three people in Europe will develop neurological diseases at some point in their lives. With the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preventing neurological diseases and their disability, the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) celebrates Brain Week from September 25 to 29, 2023, with various activities spread throughout Spain. In Spain, according to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), already more than 9 million people (about 20% of the population) suffer from some neurological disease. Diseases such as stroke, Alzheimer’s and other dementias, Parkinson’s or ALS lead the mortality and disability rankings in our country, while other neurological diseases such as migraine, epilepsy, or multiple sclerosis also contribute heavily to the burden of disability in Spain. “Neurological diseases are responsible for 23% of life years lost due to premature death and 19% of deaths every year in Spain. Furthermore, nine of the fifteen most common diseases among people with a recognized disability in Spain are neurological diseases, and already They are responsible for 44% of disability due to chronic disease in our country.“, says Dr. Jesús Porta-Etesam, vice president of the Spanish Society of Neurology. “Taking into account that the Spanish population will age rapidly and that the prevalence of neurological diseases increases significantly with age, it is extremely important that measures are taken to reduce the enormous impact of these diseases: only in Europe This is already a substantial social-health cost of more than 800,000 million euros each year. For this reason, for 15 years now, we have promoted the celebration of Brain Week, aimed at raising awareness of the impact of neurological diseases and the importance of their prevention. Have to concentrate. In the last 30 years, The number of deaths due to neurological diseases increased by 39% and the number of life years lost due to disability increased by 15%., and alone In the last 10 years, the number of people affected by diseases like Parkinson’s disease and dementia has doubled., If measures are not taken the figures will continue to rise in the coming years: it is estimated that the number of stroke cases will increase by 35% in less than 15 years and the number of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s cases will triple in 25 years. , ,The good news is that most neurological diseases can be less serious if we take proper care of our brain., Additionally, it has been shown that many cases can be prevented. Only if we take into account what the prevention of the three most common neurological diseases, such as stroke, dementia or epilepsy, could mean in Spain, would we be talking about how taking proper care of our brain is worth more than 100,000 could prevent more people from dying or living with a disability every year in Spain,” highlighted Dr. José Miguel Láinez, President of the Spanish Society of Neurology. “It is never too early or too late in life to adopt measures that allow the prevention of neurological diseases, however, the percentage of the population that knows how to lead a brain-healthy lifestyle is very small. We are confident that this new edition of Brain Week will enhance your knowledge.” Do you know how to keep the brain healthy? Some key recommendations are: – makes Activities That Stimulate Brain Activity And keep you cognitively active like reading, writing, playing board games, doing manual activities, completing crossword puzzles, learning and practicing a new language, etc.

– avoid being overweight and do some kind of work regular physical activity Either by practicing a sport or taking one or two daily walks of at least 30 minutes.

– Avoid toxins Like alcohol, tobacco, environmental pollution and any kind of drugs.

– Controls other vascular risk factors , such as blood pressure, diabetes or hyperglycemia. High blood pressure is the main risk factor for some neurological diseases.

– Strengthen your social and emotional relationships Avoid lack of communication and social isolation, as these are risk factors for developing cognitive decline in the future.

– follow one balanced diet Avoid excess animal fat, sugar, salt, and processed and ultra-processed foods: Opt for: natural food And increases consumption of fruits, legumes and vegetables. The Mediterranean diet is your best ally.

– A quality sleep This is essential for the health of your brain. Try to sleep for about 8 hours every day.

– passed Control In the use of the Internet, digital screens and social networks , Excessive use reduces the ability to concentrate, pay attention and learn, and use at night makes it more difficult to maintain and fall asleep.

– Protect your brain from physical attacks outside Through the systematic use of seat belts in vehicles and helmets in any activity (motorcycles, bicycles, electric scooters, work activities, etc.).

Through the systematic use of seat belts in vehicles and helmets in any activity (motorcycles, bicycles, electric scooters, work activities, etc.). – relieves stress This is possible in all areas of life and… Keep a positive attitude! Good humor and laughter strengthen your brain. Download here “decalogue to keep the brain healthy“From SEN. brain bus The Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) is once again launching its Brain Bus, with the aim of trying to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of the health of our brain. On September 25 in Madrid, on September 26 in Toledo, on September 27 in Cáceres, on September 28 in Zamora and on September 29 in Logroño, local neurologists will provide free care to all citizens visiting the Brain Bus, where you can learn about Can know. You can also undergo various tests to determine the state of your brain health and your cerebrovascular health as well as your mental agility. The Brain Bus has 50m2 divided into three spaces for diagnosis, training and brain training and exercise. It has an area equipped with stretchers and Doppler equipment to measure cerebrovascular functioning and the condition of each individual’s arteries, as well as measuring equipment to determine cerebrovascular risk. It also has a space where people can find information about various neurological diseases and where neurologists provide personal attention and answer questions. And, in addition, it has another space, for both adults and children, which includes perception games, logic games, planning and education games, cognitive and visuospatial ability tests that test attendees on their mental agility and dexterity. Allow for investigation. At the end of the activity, all visitors will be given a brain-healthy card with the results obtained in each test and recommendations for a healthy brain. places

Timings: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. 25 September: Madrid – Lombia Street (next to Wisink Center parking entrance)

September 26:Toledo – In the parking lot of the University of Toledo Hospital (in front of the Afanian sculpture)

27 September: Cáceres – Pablo Naranjo Porras Avenue (in the parking lot in front of the entrance to El Rodeo Park),

September 28: Zamora – Plaza de la Marina (in front of the Junta de Castilla y León building)

September 29: Logroño – Town Hall Square The Brain Week 2023 campaign features the participation of patient associations and regional neurology societies, authorities and personalities, as well as sponsorship from Angelini Pharma and Novartis and collaboration with Canon Medical Systems, Cairn Pharma. Lilly, Lundbeck, Megastar and Stada. More information here