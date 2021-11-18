Decathlon will no longer sell canoes in Calais

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Decathlon will no longer offer canoes in its outlets in Calais and Grande-Synthe, in the north of France, to prevent migrants from using them to cross the Channel. However, the small boats can still be purchased online and in other stores of the multinational sports company. The reports on Guardian.

«The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible» in the Decathlon stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, «given the current context», the group said. The canoes were not used for their original sporting purpose, but “could be used to cross the Channel” and in these cases “thepeople’s lives would be in danger“.

On Tuesday alone hundreds of migrants have crossed the Channel, including about sixty who arrived on Dungeness beach in the afternoon, thirty kilometers southwest of Folkestone. On Friday three migrants were found missing after attempting the crossing by canoe, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea.

According to the UK’s Home Office, a record 1,185 people landed in southern England on small boats last Thursday compared to 853 in the previous record set earlier this month.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it