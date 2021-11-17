Decathlon will no longer sell canoes in the north of France

Decathlon, a famous French sporting goods company, has decided to suspend the sale of canoes in its shops in Calais and Grande-Synthe, in the north of France, to prevent migrants from using them to cross the Channel and try to reach the Kingdom United running very serious risks for their safety. The company announced this on Tuesday, November 16, explaining that it had approved a decision taken directly by the shops in the area.

This year, more than 23,000 people left France to reach the United Kingdom by sea: 8,400 more than in 2020. According to the British Interior Ministry, 1,185 people disembarked last Thursday arrived on small boats. On Friday 12 November, three migrants were reported missing after attempting the crossing by canoe, while the day before two canoes had been found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants had been rescued at sea.

Decahtlon said that “given the current context, the purchase of canoes will no longer be possible” in the shops of Calais and Grande-Synthe. These items, the company explicitly said, were not used for their original purpose, but “to cross the Channel” with serious risks to people’s lives. However, the canoes will continue to be available for purchase online and in other stores across the country. In Calais and Grande-Synthe safety equipment at sea, such as life jackets and thermal protectors, will continue to be sold.

In recent weeks, the increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from France to the UK has raised tensions between the two countries and the UK has come to threaten the pushback of boats carrying migrant people. Last July, France and the United Kingdom reached an agreement on a plan to reduce immigration through this route – which is also very dangerous – which included funding from the United Kingdom of over € 62 million, to be used to increase surveillance. along the coast and the staff to be employed in border control. At the beginning of October, the French Minister of the Interior Gérard Darmanin reiterated that for an effective fight against migratory flows, the British government will have to respect the commitments made.