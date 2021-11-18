Decathlon will no longer sell canoes to France to stop migrants

Listen to the audio version of the article

The French group Decathlon will no longer sell the canoes in its stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, in the north of the country, to prevent migrants from using them to cross the Channel: the small boats will still be able to be purchased online and in other shops in the country. multinational of sport. The Guardian reports it. The purchase of canoes will no longer be possible “in the Decathlon stores in Calais and Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk,” given the current context “, the group said. “These items were not used for their original sporting purpose”, but “could be used to cross the Channel” and in these cases “people’s lives would be in danger.”

Thousands of people landed in the south of England

Yesterday alone, Tuesday 16 November, hundreds of migrants crossed the English Channel, including about sixty who arrived in the afternoon on Dungeness beach, about thirty kilometers southwest of Folkestone. On 12 November, three migrants were found missing after attempting the crossing in a canoe, while the day before two canoes were found adrift off the coast of Calais and two migrants were rescued at sea. According to the UK’s Home Office, a record 1,185 people landed in southern England in small boats on 11 November, compared with 853 in the previous record set at the beginning of the month.