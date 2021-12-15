December 16 at the GrandApulia shopping center

In view of Christmas Xiamo announces the opening of a new store in the province of Foggia. The inauguration tomorrow Thursday 16 December at 10.30, press on cwithin commercial GrandApulia.

For the occasion, the company organized a ‘Xiaomi Classroom’ at 12 for a limited number of 30 people to discover the best features and functionalities of the latest Xiaomi 11T Series. In view of Christmas, fans of the brand will be able to buy until 19 December smartphones and Smart Life products taking advantage of the many promotions. In particular, there will be a dedicated Poco M4 Pro 5G a, on a limited number of pieces and while stocks last.

The new point of sale will occupy an area of ​​150 square meters and will involve six customer assistants, ready to support Xiaomi Fans in their every need or curiosity. The Italian store number 22 is the second in the Puglia region “2021 was an extraordinary year for Xiaomi and we are sure that this trend will continue and will strengthen in 2022 bringing the brand to be more and more known and recognizable in Italy” – said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing of Xiaomi Italia.

To participate in the inauguration of the Xiaomi Store in the province of Foggia you can register at the following link. P.to participate in the Classroom you can sign up at the following link.