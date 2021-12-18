December 18, 1946, Steven Spielberg is born

From the late 1970s onwards, Steven Spielberg he is perhaps the director who best contributed to the idea that we Europeans have of the United States, but not those of New York or Los Angeles, but that great expanse in the middle. Son of Ohio, it is he who shows those families with 3-4 children where you have breakfast with milk, eggs and bacon (strictly crunchy), university t-shirts, fringed shorts, children with big round eyes (always big protagonists).

Forget the dialogues: Spielberg is the man who makes the narrative of cinema almost completely visual (but without depending on special effects) and auditory (the combination with John Williams), and it does so with impressive versatility. It explodes in 1975 with The shark, a masterpiece of tension like few others (and it still manages to do so today despite the dated special effects), to then continue with Close encounters of the third kind, the saga of Indiana Jones, ET, Jurassic Park and so on, up to his maturity Oscars or rather Schindler’s List (with its black and white and the red of hope), and Save Private Ryan (the one with the incredible 20 minutes of the landing in Normandy shot all with the handycam).

Entertainment cinema yes, but always of the highest level. In his philosophy, directors must remember that cinema was born for the spectators and not for the directors. He says about himself, his style and his success: “I like to think about the public when I conduct. Because I am the public ».



Gift for himself and his fans: the remake of West Side Story (on screens these days). But also a milestone on the way: The Fabelmans, a semi-biography of his own family, almost a sign of approaching the end of an epic.

Other recurrences