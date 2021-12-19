December 18th gift available

After offering Shenmue III and Neon Abyss for free on the Epic Games Store, the Epic Games team unveils the new title protagonist of the welcome Christmas initiative.

For a period of fourteen days, the digital videogame store is available on PC – we remember – will give a production to the community. The games distributed in the framework of the initiative will remain the property of users forever, without any type of expiry. Well, even today it is time to get your hands on a new free pc game.

For today, Saturday 18 December, Epic Games Store has specifically decided to make available Remant from The Ashes. Interesting hybrid between a Souls-like Action RPG and a shooter, the production is the result of the activities of Gunfire Games. Debuted in 2019, the title is now available for free, instead of at the list price of 39.99 euros. As has already happened for the other Epic Games gifts of the last few days, the promotion will remain active only for 24 hours, with a deadline set for 4:59 pm tomorrow, Sunday 19 December.

Below, we report the link to take advantage of the offer:

In closing, we remind you that the publication of the Gunfire Games title seems to attribute further reliability to the forecasts shared by the well-known insider bilibili-kun, who shared some sneak peeks on the most interesting days for free games on the Epic Games Store.