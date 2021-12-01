December 2021 free games, announcement expected for today

THE free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 will be announced today, unless there are delays and / or unforeseen events which in any case should not occur. The unfavorable calendar has led the announcement to slip from the last to the first Wednesday of the month but we are finally here and the announcement will arrive in the next few hours.

We expect Sony to unveil the new PlayStation Plus games for free at 17:30 on Wednesday 1 December, in the afternoon so we will find out if last week’s leak is correct or not. Yes, because the free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 were unveiled by the Dealabs site which in recent months had already correctly anticipated the PS Plus lineup before the official announcement.

According to the leak, subscribers will be able to download for free this month Godfall (PS4 and PS5), LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4, compatible with PS5) And Mortal Shell (PS4 and PS5). Three very different games that could delight fans of their respective genres, there is also a family game (LEGO DC Super Villains) to entertain the little ones during the holidays.

In the meantime, we remind you that the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021 are still available and will remain downloadable until the date indicated below:

First Class Trouble – December 6th

Until You Fall – January 3, 2022

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners – January 3, 2022

The Persistance – January 3, 2022

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – December 6th

Knockout City – December 6th

Surprisingly, in the past few hours a new free PlayStation Plus bonus has been added to the catalog now available for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.