December 2021 free games for Xbox Series X and One revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

THE free games of the Games With Gold of December 2021 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One may have been disclosed in advance thanks to leaker Dealabs. According to his information, subscribers to the service will receive The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die for free next month! and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

Dealabs has proven to be a reliable source of information for the past few months, as they’ve been spilling out the PlayStation Plus free game line-ups for September, October and November ahead of time. In any case, we recommend taking the information shared by the deep throat with gloves and pliers, pending the official announcement from Microsoft.

Tropico 5 could be one of the free games of the Games With Gold of December 2021

Below is the leaked list of December 2021 Games With Gold free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and details on their availability:

With only a few days to go until the end of November, the official announcement of December’s Games With Gold, as well as the new additions to Xbox Game Pass, from Microsoft should arrive soon, within a few days.

Assuming the tip from Dealabs is correct, what do you think of December’s free games? Is there anything that excites you in particular?

Meanwhile, the Redmon giant has said that no other game will enter the Xbox Series X | S FPS Boost program in the near future.