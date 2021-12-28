December 28, 1954, Denzel Washington is born

One of the most versatile and brilliant actors of the last 40 years who seems incredible has only (!) Won the Academy Award twice, moreover for two good performances but not at the level of others (he still has 4 other nominations). Denzel Washington he is the iconic black actor par excellence, a bit like he had been Sidney Poiter a few years ago, and how he’s trying Will Smith in these years. But the big difference is talent: Denzel knows how to do everything, he’s dramatic, comic, brilliant, sharp, fragile, very strong. His use of the voice is like an acting textbook.

So iconic that it plays both Biko that Malcolm X, two of the greatest figures in the history of black emancipation; Spike Lee he loves it and works with him 3 more times later Malcolm X (his part in the multiethnic is unsurpassed Inside Man). Also works with Ridley Scott and with his brother Tony; finally, so to speak, it is the lawyer who supports the case of discrimination against the patient Tom Hanks in the epoch Philadelphia. Not only that: he loves spending his holidays in Italy.

And she visibly loves acting. Awarded for his second Oscar (Training Day, 2002) said of his art: “acting is as if someone asked you for years to write a character, but it is he who writes the book “.

These days his first directing without him as an actor, that is A Journal for Jordan. Upcoming challenges: will be the protagonist of the Macbeth in the version of Joel Coen (without Ethan).

