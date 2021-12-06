December 8, what to do on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (snow permitting)

The Città dei Balocchi returns to Como to send a message of hope, bringing back the magic typical of the Christmas period to the streets of the center. Thus the 28th edition of the “City of Toys” is rekindled in the capital until January 6, Christmas events that for over forty days will fill the entire city with light, celebration, joy, music, shows, entertainment, to the delight of children. of any age. The lights and colors of the Magic Light Festival, the famous Christmas Market with the typical wooden houses with a fairytale atmosphere, the ice rink, Christmas carols and many other events for the whole family. Continues.

Bellagio is preparing to experience a magical Christmas atmosphere thanks to the lights that will shine in the Borgo and the many initiatives that will be held in the area. It will be a Christmas of beauty for citizens and visitors who want to spend it in the Perla del Lario. The Piazza della Chiesa will take on a new look with a 360 ° light show, completing the scenography of Piazza Mazzini and the other points already illuminated by the well-known Lake Como Christmas Light. An initiative that integrates well with the famous Como Città dei Balocchi event and with numerous other activities on Lake Como. A full calendar of events to be discovered. Continues.

This year, Christmas in Cernobbio will be decidedly different from the past. And to remember. In fact, the Municipality of Cernobbio aims at a qualitative leap – for citizens, tourists and guests – and has invested resources, energy and content to give life to a great Christmas event at three hundred and sixty degrees. The main themes of the program are three: light, nativity scenes as a symbol of Christmas and music. The organization of the events was entrusted to the Music for Green Events Association, as a Christmas continuation of the summer project In Prossimit’arte. Data: there are more than 100 shows for children and families, concerts and entertainment moments, 8 markets with more than 200 total exhibitors, 55 nativity scenes on display throughout the city, as well as food and beverage stands. Continues.

Until 12 December, a contemporary art exhibition in dialogue with urban regeneration curated by the Como Contemporanea collective within the Ex Tinto-Val Mulini printing house. The event will inaugurate the 2021/2022 winter season of the Generations project. The new format is proposed in a double proposal: a series of contemporary art exhibitions curated by the members of the collective made up of artists under thirty and days of talks on issues related to experimental artistic practices. Advancing a reflection on the duty to empathy, the first two exhibitions presented will be “Campo Mine” – Elisa Diaferia with Eva Vallania, and “1998: Economic Situation” – with Marco Brugnera, Francesco Bonizzoni and Gregorio Vignola. Continues.