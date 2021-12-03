December Ciak is on newsstands, Diabolik scrutinizes you from the cover

December Ciak is on newsstands and after a year’s wait, the cover could only be dedicated to Diabolik. The film of Manetti Bros, with Luca Marinelli in the role of him, Miriam Leone elegant and seductive Eva Kant e Valerio Mastandrea perfect Inspector Ginko, they are the protagonists of a rich cover story.

But the number of the return to the cinema at Christmas, after the unreal holidays of last year, is very rich, also thanks to you readers, who have voted 83,000 times to decree the winners of the first seven categories of Ciak d’oro 2021. In a great special you will find the winners, with their declarations and their thanks, first of all to each of you.

Thanks also from us that despite the closures you have never stopped following us, on the contrary, and in return we talk about great American cinema, with two masters of the caliber of Clint Eastwood, who also returns to the cinema as an actor in his own Cry Macho, And Steven Spielberg, also stopped a year ago with West Side Story and that from December 23 will finally be on the big screen, preceded by enthusiastic reviews after the American premiere.

Still a great English-speaking director, Ridley Scott, which just two months later The Last Duel back in the room with House of Gucci, his version of the Gucci murder with Lady Gaga in the smell of Oscar in the elegant role of Patrizia Reggiani.

Film set in Italy, so let’s stop in our part to see, beyond Diabolik, what our directors bring us under the tree. Alessandro Genovesi for example he packages us Seven women and a mystery, with a sumptuous all-star cast, from Margherita Buy to Luisa Ranieri.

Monica Bellucci turns into the Befana in the sequel-prequel to the success with Paola Cortellesi. The Befana comes at night 2 – The origins, directed by Paola Randi, is a film that seeks to take up the lesson of cinema for families that never stops working overseas.

Christmas also means big blockbusters, like Spider-man: No Way Home, which closes the trilogy of the Wall Climbing starring Tom Holland but which also opens many space-time passages in phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To close them it would take a wizard, Doctor Strange will do his best. Meanwhile, a colleague of yours, Harry Potter, is about to return to theaters for three days to celebrate twenty years of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of eight films in the saga created by JK Rowling.

And something magical, in its own way, is also there Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, because to put together a cast consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jona Hill you really need the magic wand, in this case from Netflix.

A lot of cinema for the holidays, and also many series, from the return of Henry Cavill in The Witcher, to the sequel to Sex and the City, around the world in eighty days with David Tennant up to the family of Gabriele Muccino of At home everyone is fine that from the big screen is now told on Sky.

All this and much more on December’s Ciak.

And from the Ciak editorial team, of course, Merry Christmas to everyone.