December free games available today for PS4 and PS5

The new free PlayStation Plus games of December 2021 and the games from the PlayStation Now catalog with a selection of titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are available from today (Tuesday 7 December). Let’s find out together!

In December PlayStation Plus subscribers can download for free Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super Villains. Godfall Challenger Edition is a special edition of the game that includes only the contents of the Endgame but not the campaign, a choice that has generated numerous controversies from the community towards the developers and the publisher. These games will be available until January 3, 2022, and the free PlayStation VR games from November will also remain downloadable until the same date: The Persistance, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall.

The PlayStation Now games of December 2021 include GTA III Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Spitlings instead. John Wick Hex, strategy game starring Keanu Reeves, star of John Wick and soon back in the cinema with The Matrix Resurrections.

A decent month for subscribers to Sony’s two subscription services who will be able to get their hands on a vast amount of games for both PlayStation platforms to download or stream.