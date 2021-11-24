December free games revealed by a leak, is there also Godfall for PS5?

Dealabs is now a reliable source for i PlayStation Plus leak and the site also seems to have unveiled the new free PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 in advance after having correctly revealed the games for the months of September, October and November ahead of time.

According to reports, from December 7, Plus subscribers will be able to download for free Godfall for PS4 and PS5, Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super Villains for PlayStation 4, both obviously also compatible with PlayStation 5. No confirmation at the moment, however, as mentioned, the source recently became the protagonist of leaks which later proved to be correct.

The latest leak “guessed it“from Dealabs concerns the list of Games with Gold of December 2021 unveiled in advance of Microsoft’s announcement. To find out if even in the case of PlayStation Plus games, the leak has been respected we will have to wait for Wednesday 1st December, the date of the announcement of the new PS Plus games next month.

We remind you that the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021 are still available for download and will remain so until the following dates:

First Class Trouble – December 6th

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – December 6th

Knockout City – December 6th

Until You Fall – January 3rd

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Standard Edition – January 3

The Persistance – January 3rd

We look forward to confirmations or denials, in the meantime we ask you: what do you think of the possible PlayStation Plus lineup of December 2021?