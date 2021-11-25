December free games revealed in advance, there is also Godfall for PS5

The French site Dealabs has unveiled in advance the free video games of December for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and apparently Sony has decided to close 2021 with a respectable line-up. Starting December 8, all players registered to the service will be able to download at no additional cost Godfall (PS5), Mortal Shell (PS4 / PS5) e LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4 / PS5).

Godfall was released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020, on the launch day of the console, but the price / content ratio did not convince players and sales never really took off. The Counterplay Games video game, a high fantasy action based on finding loot and customizing your character, will arrive on PS Plus with an all-new “Challenger Edition” of which we will soon discover more details.

Mortal Shell is a soulslike developed by indie studio Cold Symmetry, which proved quite successful with over 500,000 copies sold in the first six months. On PS5 the game should be available in an Enhanced version, with 4K resolution and 60fps, while the The Virtuous Cycle DLC given last August is now available exclusively for a fee.

Closes the offer LEGO DC Super-Villains, the spin-off of the LEGO Batman released in October 2018. The game allows you to choose your character from a rich roster of supervillains in the DC Universe, and offers a story mode lasting about 12 hours full of fights and puzzles to solve.

Vous avez maintenant Habitude, on a (encore 😛) eu accès en avance à la lists des jeux PlayStation Plus offerts en décembre! 🔥

Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell et LEGO DC Super Villains

➡ https://t.co/Zk9oKAGTvT ⬅ #bonplan pic.twitter.com/282CVQ90Wd – Dealabs.com (@Dealabs) November 24, 2021

Dealabs has correctly anticipated the PS Plus games released in the last three months, so we can give these leaks for sure. The official announcement is expected to take place on December 1, 2021.