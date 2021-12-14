December games announced, there are also Mortal Kombat 11 and The Gunk

Xbox’s English YouTube channel leak turned out, as expected, absolutely correct, Microsoft has in fact announced the second wave of Xbox Game Pass games of December arriving from Thursday 16.

Specifically, subscribers will be able to download Among Us from December 15th, they arrive the next day Ben 10 Power Trip (Cloud, Console, PC), Broken Age (Cloud, Console, PC), Firewatch (Cloud, Console, PC), The Gunk (Cloud, Console, PC), Lake (Cloud, Console, PC), Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, PC), PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, PC), Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, PC), Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, PC) and Transformers Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, PC).

Microsoft then announced that 10 more games are preparing to receive support for Touch controls:

Astria Ascending

Bug Fables The Everlasting Sapling

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

I Am Fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Gunk

Finally, from December 31st the following games will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog: Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console), The Little Acre (Cloud and Console), Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, PC), Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, PC) and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, PC). What do you think of the Xbox Game Pass lineup of the second half of December? Let us know below in the comments.