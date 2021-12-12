DeChambeau reveals: “I thought about quitting” – ANSA Golf

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 06 – “I thought about leaving golf due to too many criticisms received. Not only because I am not vaccinated but also for my way of playing and doing. I was tortured on social networks but I could not give up and disappoint the people who are close to me “. These are the revelations of Bryson DeChambeau to the New York Post. Genius and recklessness, in recent months DeChambeau has ended up in the crosshairs of critics. For his way of playing (he prefers power to style). And again: for the disputes with my colleague Brooks Koepka and, above all, for the choice not to get vaccinated. All this in a year in which Covid forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics. First the thought of leaving everything and stop playing golf. Then, the reaction also thanks to the support of the American actor Chris Pratt, the Marvel star hero of Guardians of the Galaxy.



“He found unexpected help from him. He made me a parallel with what happens to him in the cinema and with the criticism he receives when one of his films is not liked. And I realized that what matters most concerns me, especially beyond out of the world of golf “. (HANDLE).

