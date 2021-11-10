decided the formula to cover the right wing

Rome plans the revolution. Between the winter and (especially) summer markets, Tiago Pinto he is ready to change the squad to improve it and make it as suitable as possible for Mourinho’s needs. First an effort will be needed in the January session, with a couple of shots to be placed to satisfy the Special One and try to fight for the Champions area, then in the summer an important job will be needed to sell the players out of plan and focus on useful names for the cause Giallorossi. Thirteen players in all are sure to fall within Mourinho’s plans, the other twelve have no certainties and, indeed, some of them are now considered outside the technical project of Rome (…)

Purchases

(…) Even without sales, two players will join the Roma team. A midfielder to help Veretout and Cristante and a right-back who can alternate with Karsdorp. For the band the player who likes best, in the quality-price ratio, is Bereszynski of Sampdoria. Contract expiring in 2023, the 29-year-old could get on loan with the right of redemption for about 5 million euros. Contacts have been made, although Pinto is considering other alternatives such as Henrichs Leipzig (expiring), Pedersen of Feyenoord and Siquet of Standard Liege (…)

