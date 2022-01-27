decided the future of Morata

The last fears of the fans of the Juventus were blown away by the achievement of a total agreement between the Juventus club and the entourage of Dusan Vlahovic. This was the missing piece to realize what promises to be one of the market deals of the year, despite having been made in the winter window, and at this point Max Allegri can start thinking about how to enhance the qualities of the Serbian center forward bought by Fiorentina.

Juventus, the arrival of Vlahovic makes Dybala and Morata tremble

The Juventus coach could also try to indulge himself thinking about a possible coexistence between Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata, as well as with Paulo Dybala, as long as the Spanish striker does not say goodbye to the black and white jersey at the last minute.

This does not seem to be the will of Allegri, who wants to count on a large squad in all departments for the second round and for the resumption of the Champions League, but the player is understandably worried about the risk of seeing less of the field after the arrival. by Dusan Vlahovic.

Morata’s agent pressing on Atletico Madrid

The moves of Juanma Lopez, Morata’s agent, who, as reported by ‘Sport’, was spotted at the Atletico Madrid headquarters on Thursday to test the Colchoneros’ willingness to facilitate Alvaro’s transfer to Barcelona.

For his part, in fact, the player is always fascinated by the possibility of completing his very personal tour of the Spanish big names after wearing the shirts of Real Madrid and Atletico, but in the last hours Barcelona have closed with Wolverhampton for the purchase of Adama Traoré, first tier of the role, product of the Barça nursery, an operation that seems to be the prelude to the abandonment of the Morata runway.

The feasibility margins of Alvaro’s farewell to Juventus in extremis therefore seem to be very low, considering that Atletico do not want to reinforce a direct competitor in the league, however, without the certainty that Barcelona will accept the possible redemption of Morata at the end of the season for 35 million, the amount that Juventus should pay.

Juventus market, Cagliari opens to the sale of Nandez

Thus the Juventus January transfer market could move, but only at the entrance. The track leading to Nahitan Nandez, in fact, it is far from off, even if the president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini, on the sidelines of the Lega assembly, he set very specific stakes for the possible departure of the Uruguayan midfield joker.

“For us he is a very important player – said Giulini – also because we have to fight until the end to save ourselves. Nandez was the most important investment in Cagliari’s history and we would like to recover at least what we invested. For now, no official offers have arrived. I’ve read about possible counterparts, but we don’t care. If he goes away we should replace him with an important player ”.

Clear words that seem a warning for Juventus: Cagliari is willing to negotiate the sale of Nandez, in the past for a long time in Inter’s crosshairs, but in exchange for a reasonable amount and without the inclusion of technical counterparts. Then the passage in rossoblù of Kaio Jorge, who could stay in Turin completing an attack destined for overcrowding …

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

OMNISPORT