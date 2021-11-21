“Decision by next week”

There vaccination against Covid it also starts on children. The first country to start vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old And Israel which will start with the first inoculations next Tuesday. This was announced by the Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett. “I am aware that there is a certain sensitivity in this matter. Many people are afraid to vaccinate their children, and are not necessarily anti vax or conspiracy theorists»He wrote on Facebook, promising total transparency and the dissemination of all the scientific information necessary to make an informed decision.

Bennett’s announcement comes after a delay in sending the first batch of doses for children of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine to Israel, which is now expected on Sunday. In Israel, some children in particular fragile conditions have already been vaccinated against covid. The Israeli premier is the father of four children. In late June, when the 12-15 year-old immunization campaign began, Bennett tweeted the photo of administering the first dose to 14-year-old daughter Michal.

The Canadian health authorities have approved the administration of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine against covid also to children between the ages of 5 and 11. This was reported by the Canadian media.

It is “possible” that the response on Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine for the age group 5-11 by the European drug agency EMA will arrive “by next weekend”. The date could be November 25th. This is what Adnkronos Health learns from sources of the European body, after in recent days several voices had reported a probable advance in the timetable originally estimated by the EU regulatory body, on the basis of which a verdict was expected in December for the children.

