decision made for the future of Messi and the Argentines

The Argentinian sector of Paris-Saint-Germain risks losing several elements next season. According to L’Equipe, if PSG “intends to keep next season” Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes should not make old bones in the French capital.

Messi, the only Argentinian to stay at PSG?

The first, brilliant since his arrival in 2015, will leave at the end of his contract next June, while the other two would be invited to leave. Regarding Icardi, under contract until June 2024, the task promises to be difficult for the Parisian leaders, given his performance and his salary.

For Paredes, who has one year left on his contract, the situation is slightly different, because he would not be unanimous in the Parisian locker room. Appreciated by South Americans, the midfielder would be seen by French speakers as “Messi’s watchdog”, which encourages PSG to want to get rid of him. His operation for his pubalgia would also have been advanced, with a view to transferring him this summer.

Lionel Messi could therefore be the only Argentinian in the Paris squad next season, hoping that this exodus will not have too much influence on the performance of The Pulga.