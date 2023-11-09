Decision on Sarna Dharma Code for tribals pending with the Centre: Soren

Ranchi, November 9 (Language) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcome in Jharkhand but the decision to recognize ‘Sarna’ religious code for tribals is pending with the Centre.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ulihatu, the village of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti district on November 15, which is celebrated as ‘Tribal Pride Day’ and is also the state’s foundation day.

“Welcome the Prime Minister to Jharkhand… We have already sent him all the papers (related to the demand for a separate Sarna religious code for tribals)… Now, he has to take a decision on it,” Soren said. From reporters.

He said the code was necessary to recognize that tribals are different from followers of other religions, as well as to ensure the protection of their constitutional rights.

In a letter to the PM in September, he had sought recognition of the ‘Sarna’ code for the tribals to protect their religious existence and constitutional rights, claiming that their population in the area had declined from 38 per cent to 26 per cent. . In the last eight decades,

Soren’s party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), claimed that Modi’s Ulihatu visit was aimed at wooing tribal voters.

State BJP said that preparations for the program are going on and people are eager to hear what the Prime Minister will say.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi said that PM Modi has given respect and strength to the tribals by declaring November 15 as ‘Tribal Pride Day’ in 2021.