“Decision on Suarez casts new shadows on the functioning and adequacy of Sports Justice”

Tuttonapoli.net asked the deputy prosecutor of the DDA of Naples Giuseppe Visone, often a guest of Neapolitan sports broadcasts, about the Suarez case:

“The recent decision of the Federal Prosecutor on the Suarez case casts further shadows on the functioning of the sports justice bodies and their adequacy in relation to the interests actually administered.

The communication of the archiving, which arrived more than a year after the full transmission of the investigative documents by the Prosecutor of Perugia and preceded by the anomalous anticipations of President Gravina, broke the deafening and embarrassing silence that had fallen on the matter.

We hastened to point out that the decision would have been taken “in the state of the proceedings”; this statement appears vacant and vaguely mocking given the total availability at the federal level of the investigative material collected by the Perugian investigators and the absence of investigative investigations in progress by the sports bodies.

On the merits, the choice not to exercise disciplinary action was then dictated by the absence of evidence regarding the direct involvement of Juventus card holders in the affair.

This decision appears legally incomprehensible for a number of reasons.

First of all it determines, in fact, a total underestimation of the evidential material collected in Perugia which, it is right to remember, has resulted in the application of precautionary measures, the plea bargaining of the examiner, the resignation of the rector of the University and the indictment of the Juventus lawyer.

It completely retires the logical test and obliterates the qui prodest principle. In fact, it is not clear in the interest of who the lawyer worked and why he violated the defense mandate received by engaging in potentially criminal conduct without the knowledge of his client, direct beneficiary of the effects of the conduct.

In substance, it does not take into account the active interest of the Juventus leaders for the acceleration of the administrative procedure for the recognition of Italian citizenship in Suarez and fails to consider the existence of evidence regarding the post-examination thanksgiving made by Paratici and Cherubini to the management of the ‘Umbrian Athenaeum.

Furthermore, it does not assess the circumstance of the existence of a proceeding against Paratici for the crime referred to in art. 371 bis of the Criminal Code, ie for having falsely declared to prosecutors that he had not contacted executives of the Ministry of the Interior for the Suarez case.

Finally, it does not value the data of the contemporaneity between the Uruguayan football player’s Italian exam and the negotiation underway with Juventus for his transfer, at the same moment in which, it must be remembered, the Juventus club had exhausted the slots for the registration of non-EU footballers.

Well what about it would all be extraordinarily funny if it weren’t tragically true.