Decision without second thoughts | The Ronaldo bomb explodes

New sensational rumors about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to Manchester United at the end of last summer transfer market after three seasons at Juventus.

The online edition of ‘As’ confirms what has been around for several weeks now, namely that the Portuguese champion is completely unhappy with his second adventure at the ‘Red Devils’. The reason is simple, the team does not live up to his expectations, in short, not competitive for great goals. In the Premier, just to say, the team is now Rangnick it is even seventh in the standings, five points away from the area Champions.

That Champions which, according to the Spanish newspaper, represents a real fixation for the 36-year-old from Funchal. In his career he has won 5, four with Real and one with United, with the (un) declared goal of winning another to reach Francisco Gento, Real star of the 50s-60s who passed away yesterday.

Ronaldo wants to match Gento, with whom he had an excellent relationship, and for this second ‘As’ made an irrevocable decision: leave Manchester, leave the ‘Red Devils’. Ronaldo is convinced that not even next year the team will be strong enough to aim to win the Champions League, hence the choice to leave at the end of the season despite the contract of another year with an option for renewal until 2024.

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, but finding him a new team will be a challenge

Now it will be up to his agent Jorge Mendes ‘satisfy him’, and it will not be easy because the clubs that can afford CR7 can really be counted on the fingers of one hand. Excluding the Psg, where Leo is already Messi that of Champions has won 4, we mention the rivals of City – where he was very close before United entered the scene – the ex real Madrid, maybe Bayern And Chelsea. In short, for Mendes the work is going to be very difficult …