decisions against the Constitution – Il Tempo





Joe Biden is stopped by the judges in his attempts to contain Covid by inserting the vaccine obligation for workers of companies with at least 100 employees. The US Federal Court of Appeals has issued a suspension freezing the administration’s efforts requiring workers at US companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against Covid or to be tested weekly, citing “serious statutory and constitutional problems. ”If this rule is applied.





The court’s ruling comes after several Republican-led states appealed the new rule, which is expected to go into effect on January 4, 2022. In a statement, the Solicitor of Labor, Seema Nanda, said the Department of Labor he was “confident of his legal authority” in wanting this rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency believes workers are in grave danger and thinks they need to be protected,” said Seema Nanda. , who then added: “We are fully prepared to defend this thesis in court”.





Covid has killed around 750,000 people in the United States so far and the suspension comes two days after the Biden administration publicly announced the decision on vaccination in companies. This rule would apply to 84.2 million workers. The court order came in response to a joint petition from several companies, advocacy groups and the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah. Now the Biden administration must respond to a request for a permanent injunction against the rule by 5pm Monday.



