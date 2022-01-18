The indecision should end by tomorrow and leave room for directional phases. Are these decisive days for the equity markets and could today’s decline also be the signal we were waiting for? Is a directional phase beginning and this will lead to strong declines?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:33 pm on the trading day on January 18th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,756

Eurostoxx Future

4,245

Ftse Eb Future

27,340

S&P 500 Index

4,582.07.

Reductions are expected in the first months of the year

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets. These are 76% correlated with international price lists.



What are we waiting for this week?

A bearish side phase has been underway for several days and therefore the graphic situation appears unclear. For this reason, the sample path will be done in steps and we will think little by little and as events take place.

Decisive days for the stock markets. The levels that will trigger rises or falls

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15.961. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,711.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,283.5. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,216.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.610. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 27,145.

S&P 500 Index

Very short downtrend until we see a daily close above 4,665.13. Lasting gains only with a weekly close above 4,748.83.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Everything continues to stand still and the indecision is really strong. For this reason the position of our Trading Systems continues to remain Flat.

What to wait for Wednesday and how could prices turn up and move?

It is difficult to make a reliable forecast even if we believe that directionality should start in one direction or the other from tomorrow.