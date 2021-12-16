DECISIVE HOURS FOR SPANISH

Napoli will be Fiorentina’s opponent in the first knockout round of the Coppa Italia in a challenge that promises to be spectacular on January 12th. Beating Benevento was not a problem, the Campania players play good football, but even without Vlahovic and with Fiorentina B the game worked, confirming once again that the Italian’s work is truly extraordinary.

Besides the satisfaction for passing the round in an event that must be a seasonal goal for this team, to underline there is precisely the beauty and fluidity of the game expressed even when in the field there are those used little. It is essentially the exaltation of the philosophy and work of a coach who focuses on the choral play, the movements, the idea and when things work even changing the interpreters is the best.

In midfield without the three owners (Bonaventura, Torreira and Duncan) with Maleh even the recovered Benassi and Amrabat played in the role of director. What seemed like a huge risk has turned into an opportunity instead. Benassi just lacks physical condition, Amrabat did better in setting, worse in defensive pressing, he will never be a real playmaker, but he is growing too. Confirmations have come from Sottil, but as said in general it was the game that felt fluid and smooth until two to zero when the team guilty thought they had already won. On this we will still have to work, it is the only thing to do.

So Fiorentina B is also liked, what seemed a risk when reading the formations has turned into a confirmation of the group, of the mentality, of this new course. And to think that Fiorentina played in ten. Sorry to say it, but the only one who hasn’t taken advantage of the first opportunity as a starter since he has been in Florence is Kokorin.. He doesn’t seem ready physically, but he doesn’t seem ready mentally either. Wrong movements, always soft on the balls that arrived, approximate in everything, if he did not have a respectable past we would be here asking ourselves if he really is a footballer for these levels. It is useless to insist on why and wherefore, the operation is bankrupt and Kokorin must be put on the market or given away (you do) already in January. Against Benevento there could have been an attempt, but Fiorentina cannot afford other experiments or similar recovery tests. You cannot play other games or segments of a game in ten. I repeat, sorry for the boy, but insisting could become an unacceptable own goal. It is clear that Kokorin cannot play in our football, equally evident that the problem is also mental as well as physical and technical. It is not his environment, if you have ambitions you can no longer think of being able to recover it.

For the rest, I repeat, the mentality is the right one, the intensity as well, good indications have come from several players who know how to stay in the game mechanisms with some superficiality only in the defensive phase due to excess of confidence and especially after the double advantage. Another negative note, Kokorin aside, it’s Pulgar’s injury just entered and hit hard in the ankle which has been making him suffer for months. Another stop is feared.

Returning to the challenge with Napoli in January, there is almost an air of revenge after the beautiful championship game a few months ago in which Fiorentina played for large stretches on par, paying for the not yet perfect defensive phase. Now that the set-up has improved, the purple team will play the next round with good chances and a great desire. In the quarterfinals, if anything, the favorite Atalanta against Venice could happen.

But that Fiorentina in January will be even stronger. For sure there will be Jonathan Ikonè. We have been telling you for weeks, now everyone is coming, but the young Frenchman is a Fiorentina player and for what he has shown up to now a great purple shot. It is clear that he will have to settle in our league and within the game mechanics, but quality footballers take less time. In theory he could already play on January 6th against Udinese in the first match of the second round and almost certainly Italian will exploit his freshness, the ability to jump the man and the leg of this player who will raise the team’s technical rate.

On the center forward, however, there is still something to be filed on the loan with the right or obligation to redeem for Borja Mayoral. Roma, despite Mourinho having fished out the Spaniard, according to rumors he will not oppose the interruption of the loan of Real in January, this is not the obstacle. The next few hours will be decisive, but the chances of seeing Borja in purple are always many, even if the managers have other solutions on the table. Italian will finally have a deputy for Vlahovic who should remain until June. We know that the boy and his managers are oriented to reject any offer for January, but the facts of the last few hours are basically two.

The first is that Juventus, even if they want to, cannot even try to do such an operation due to all the economic difficulties and legal vicissitudes and so they are trying to get Mauro Icardi on loan from PSG to try to solve the problem of goals.

The second is an overbearing return of the City that last summer failed to take Kane or even Vlahovic and now you can see the absence of a striker in Guardiola’s game too.. Moral: the British could make a large offer in January, over eighty million, to anticipate the competition. So they say from England and if Vlahovic really were to reject even perhaps the strongest team in the world and one of the richest clubs, it would be really strange. Perhaps incomprehensible if not returning to the usual speech since he does not want to sign with the viola: does he already have an agreement? But with whom?

In the meantime, let’s enjoy it and recognize it: don’t miss a shot on and off the pitch. He does not renew, this is true, he has no gratitude for Fiorentina, we know, but perhaps he is inside a mechanism greater than him.