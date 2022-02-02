These are the decisive hours for the stock markets that tonight at the end of trading could generate signals that archive (for the moment) the bearish phase. In the next paragraphs we will indicate the operational levels and the strategy to be applied.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:14 pm on the trading day on February 1st we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15.608

Eurostoxx Future

4,214.5

Ftse Eb Future

27.185

S&P 500 Index

4,519.72.

The annual forecast projects declines for a few months

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the chart of the American markets at the close of January 28th



What are we waiting for this week?

Bullish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday. Today, the rebound has continued and tomorrow will be the litmus test: the downside is over, or after a start of upward trading, will it go down again?

Decisive hours for the stock markets in contact with important resistances

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,581 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,581.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,216 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,216.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.020 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,020.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.454 points. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4,454.

Which investment position to maintain in a multidays perspective?

Short in place since the opening on January 24th. If today’s closures are higher than the levels indicated in the previous paragraph, tomorrow at the opening we will close the Shorts and we will remain on the sidelines (Flat), awaiting events.

What to wait for Wednesday?

Difficult to predict as the oscillators are flattened.