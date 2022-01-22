Decisive hours, soon you will have the result of the buffers: Napoli-Salernitana still at risk

Latest football news Napoli – According to what was reported by the Morning by early afternoon, therefore, the in or out for Naples-Salernitana. From the newspaper we read:

This morning new control pads for the entire Salernitana team group. If yesterday’s data is confirmed, or maybe even improved (with some other negativization), the derby will be played regularly. The technician Colantuono, however, raises another question. “The regulations are still unclear – he declared yesterday in a press conference remotely – net of the difficulties, today we could have players who, even if they turn out to be negative, should undergo a medical examination and be eligible to be called up”. A pause and he adds: “I don’t understand how those players who today, unfortunately, do not have to pass the qualification test should be considered?”. The impression, however, is that the grenade club does not intend to make it a matter of quibbles. In short, if there is the number of “survivors” allowed you go to the field