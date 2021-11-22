decisive style for the suv coupé

PROMISING – Of all the Chinese startups the Aiways it is among the most promising. Born in 2017, it was the first Chinese manufacturer to launch an electric SUV for the European market, the Aiways U5, which in Italy is marketed by the Koelliker Group.

BOLD STYLE – In 2022 the Aiways U6, 473 cm long suv coupé that stands out for its decisive style. In the front part stands out the hood with two ribs that converge in the bumper, which on the sides has two large openings at the upper ends of which the thin LED headlights are positioned. Side line where the large wheel arches stand out and connect with the side skirts, highlighting the 20 ”alloy wheels. The rear is also very dynamic, where you can see the clean cut of the tail and the large aileron positioned above the rear window. Also characteristic are the “boomerang” lights connected to each other by a led line.

CAREFUL AERODYNAMICS – The strong aesthetic imprint of the Aiways U6, also underlined by the two-tone bodywork, does not compromise aerodynamics. The drag coefficient is in fact 0.26, a value obtained thanks to the deflectors placed on the outer edges, which separate the air flow from the bodywork, and are added to the rear diffuser and spoiler (reduce turbulence).

WHICH ENGINE? – The technical specifications have not been released, but the Aiways U6 however, it could share the same powertrain present on the U5, consisting of a 204 HP engine powered by a battery that guarantees a distance of 400 km.