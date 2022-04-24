Declan McKenna Shares Limited Edition Charity Single ‘Elephant’

Declan McKenna has shared his new track “Elephant”, the proceeds of which will go to charity, although it will only be available for the next two weeks.

Described by McKenna as a demo, “Elephant” continues the dystopian themes of 2020’s sophomore album “Zeroes” but takes things further, taking on a more industrial vibe.

The song is available until 6 May and at least £1.30 of the £1.99 price goes to Brian Eno’s EarthPercent climate change charity. Check the song here.

Announcing it on Twitter, McKenna wrote: “A new track ‘Elephant’ is available on Bandcamp for the next 2 weeks only. Pay what you want.”

It’s the first new material McKenna has released since 2021’s indie single ‘My House’.

Founded in 2021 by Brian Eno, EarthPercent aims to “provide simple and innovative ways for businesses and artists to donate to the most impactful organizations addressing the climate emergency.”

On the occasion of Earth Day (April 22), EarthPercent has shared a list of exclusive songs -including live versions, collaborations and unreleased songs- that have been donated by artists such as Coldplay, Michael Stipe, Anna Calvi and JARV IS …by Jarvis Cocker.

Proceeds from the sales of these songs will go to fund EarthPercent’s five main areas of work: “green music, energy transition, climate justice, legal and political change, and nature protection.” You can learn more about EarthPercent here.

“EarthPercent’s Earth Day campaign on Bandcamp brings together artists to offer exclusive tracks to their fans, to be sold on behalf of climate justice and environmental protection organizations. This is what it means to unleash the power of music in service of the planet,” Eno said in a statement before comparing it to the “Free Nelson Mandela” movement and Rock Against Racism.

In other news, Declan McKenna has been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury 2022 alongside headliners Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.

In addition, on May 2nd he will give a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, backed by a band including Alfie Templeman and CMAT. Get the tickets here.