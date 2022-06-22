Declan Rice settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has given Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi the edge in the eternal debate against Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old, who has been mentioned for Manchester United and Chelsea, grew up watching Messi and Ronaldo go head-to-head.

Speaking to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville in an interview dated February 3, he first expressed his admiration for the 37-year-old Portuguese striker.

When asked who he would choose to convert a decisive penalty, he replied:

“I will have to say Ronaldo. 100% Ronaldo. The penalties he scored in big moments, UEFA Champions League finals, tournaments. I would bet 100% on CR7 for the big occasions. »

Sharing his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, he said:

“You know what, it’s such a difficult question because obviously what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did is a natural occurrence, no one will ever do it again. Messi, I feel like what he does with a football, he’s just special, and I don’t think we’ll ever see a player like that. »

Rice, who spent his early years at Chelsea, has been with the Hammers since 2017. In the 2021-22 campaign, he made 48 appearances in all competitions, helping his club finish seventh in the Premier League and reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

In total, he made 191 appearances for West Ham United, registering nine goals and ten assists in the process.

