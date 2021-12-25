Declarations of love in contemporary cinema

It doesn’t take much to dream of one beautiful declaration of love, as happens in the most exciting film dialogues, hoping that someone sooner or later will make it .

Love and movies: a combination as old as the world, so much so that the famous love phrases of feature films romantic they could constitute a real literary genre that teaches us what is love . At this point, then, let’s find out which are the most intense phrases in love movies of recent years and how the expression of sentiment and of love declaration on a cinematic level.

Here are the most beautiful love phrases in films of recent years, to be reviewed curled up on the sofa. So, dark in the room and enjoy these memories.

Love movie quotes

The quotes they aphorisms mark our days and our lives, more than we imagine: the love quotes from movies, and with them the romantic movie scenes, are shared millions of times on social networks. A practical example, in addition to the usual Facebook and Instagram, are the numerous pages they collect love movie phrases on tumblr, as well as the most beautiful phrases from movies in general.

In short, the short love phrases taken from movies they help many people to express themselves, not only in declaring themselves directly to someone of interest, but in clarifying their thoughts on the subject, such as a status or a rose in their pocket.

For example, let’s take some of the love phrases from the movie The pages of our life, a 2004 film by Nick Cassavetes, in which Allie, afflicted with Alzheimer’s, is read the same book every day, by Elder Duke, about a love story from the 1940s (no spoiler!). Well, among the romantic movie phrases, how not to quote: «It was a constant quarrel, a constant challenge every day. But despite their being so different, one important thing they had in common: they were crazy about each other. ” How many have recognized themselves?

Monologue on love

Among the script extracts of greatest impact within a work, often also the subject of multiple quotes , there are the monologues in films and, in this case, the reference goes to monologue about love. How not to mention the declaration of love present in the cult film Kill Bill, between famous movie phrases: all articulated on the comparison with the philosophy of Superman comics, it is an indelible page of the cinema of the recent past.

Going on more recent movies, heartwarming is the love monologue as does Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson), star of Story of a wedding, when describing her husband Charlie (Adam Driver) and vice versa.

Declaration of love for her

A great classic of cinema is the declaration of love for her: le romantic movie phrases they immediately become a cult and can be shared on all social networks. The most beautiful declarations of love they are often full of pathos, but the contemporary trend is more marked by less pompous, but equally intense tones.

20th Century Studios

For example, in the 2021 Oscar-winning film Nomadland, Dave makes the protagonist Fern la declaration of love from the film, between the said and the unspoken: «One of the things I love most about this life is that there is no definitive farewell. I’ve met hundreds of people here. And I never say goodbye forever, I just say – See you along the way – And that’s it, I see them again. And I can be sure, in my heart, that I will see you again one day. “

Declaration of love for him

The declaration of love phrases they are not just addressed by men to women: for example, one declaration of love for him very heartfelt, is the one within the dream film adaptation of the book Martin Eden by Jack London, made by the Italian director Pietro Marcello, released in theaters in 2019. After a series of vicissitudes, Elena, with whom Eden is in love, comes back to him saying: “I betrayed your love, but now I want to live it.”

01 distirbution

Comic declarations of love

The master of comic declarations of love is only one: Woody Allen. In his recent A rainy day in New York (2019), Chan (Selena Gomez) has a dialogue with Gatsby (Timothée Chalamet): “You know, there is something romantic in those who bet, in old songs, in seeing themselves under a clock …” “Yes, maybe in the movies, this is real life “” Real life is for those who don’t know how to do better. “

20th Century Studios

In addition to Allen’s ironic and cutting lightness, among the funny declarations of love most famous of cinematography, it cannot be forgotten Love Actually and the scene of the signs, with whom Mark confesses his love to Juliet, pretending to be a street singer.

Strong love scenes in movies

Love travels more and more often on the Net, therefore, how not to point out among the strong love scenes in movies, the one of Her, the work of Spike Jonze from 2013. In a not too unlikely future, an operating system equipped with artificial intelligence can also process emotions: this is how the relationship between Theodore and Samantha is born, a computerized female interface, which will also lead to a vivid virtual sex scene.

All this while waiting to see a sequence already preceded by his fame, namely that of sexual intercourse with a car in Titane, film Palme d’Or at Cannes 2021, which is also a candidate to be in the new manifesto of Gen Z.

