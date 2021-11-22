Declared dead after an accident, he wakes up six hours later in the cold room. An investigation opened

Declared died after an accident and taken to the morgue he “wakes up” in the cold room. It was the family members, summoned by the police for the recognition of the body, who during the operations realized that, in reality, the man he was still breathing. Theater of incredible history is theIndia. The “resurrected” is Srikesh Kumar, a 45-year-old. Local sites tell it.

The story

Srikesh had been admitted to a private clinic after being run over in Moradabad, municipality of Uttar Pradesh (area east of New Delhi). Declared dead, he was transferred to a public hospital where an autopsy was to be carried out. And, absurd case, “The doctor who examined him did not find any signs of life and confirmed his death,” said the medical director of the facility.

The discovery

the body was therefore reassembled in a cold room awaiting family members. Six hours later the relatives arrived. Who together with the police instead found that the man was still alive. At the moment, however, he is in a coma. “It is a miracle,” said the medical director. Miracle or not, the fact is that an investigation has been opened on the episode.