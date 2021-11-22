World

Declared dead after an accident, he wakes up six hours later in the cold room. An investigation opened

Photo of James Reno James Reno40 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Declared died after an accident and taken to the morgue he “wakes up” in the cold room. It was the family members, summoned by the police for the recognition of the body, who during the operations realized that, in reality, the man he was still breathing. Theater of incredible history is theIndia. The “resurrected” is Srikesh Kumar, a 45-year-old. Local sites tell it.

Milan, walking at night on the East ring road: 20-year-old overwhelmed by multiple cars and killed

The story

Srikesh had been admitted to a private clinic after being run over in Moradabad, municipality of Uttar Pradesh (area east of New Delhi). Declared dead, he was transferred to a public hospital where an autopsy was to be carried out. And, absurd case, “The doctor who examined him did not find any signs of life and confirmed his death,” said the medical director of the facility.

The discovery

the body was therefore reassembled in a cold room awaiting family members. Six hours later the relatives arrived. Who together with the police instead found that the man was still alive. At the moment, however, he is in a coma. “It is a miracle,” said the medical director. Miracle or not, the fact is that an investigation has been opened on the episode.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno40 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The two men convicted of the murder of Malcolm X will be exonerated

4 days ago

Peng Shuai, photos with cats and soft toys spread from China. But the UN and the White House are asking for clarification

2 days ago

first case. The archipelago decides for a possible lockdown

3 weeks ago

Migrant crisis, Belarus stops the pipeline to Poland “for maintenance”. A few days ago the threat of President Lukashenko

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button